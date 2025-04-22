Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Apr 22, 2025

Immigrant children and labor exploitation

Unaccompanied minors who cross the border are uniquely vulnerable to trafficking. Now, legal aid groups that help them are facing funding cuts.

Download
Immigrant children and labor exploitation
Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team