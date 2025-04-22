Immigrant children and labor exploitation

Unaccompanied minors who cross the border are uniquely vulnerable to trafficking. Now, legal aid groups that help them are facing funding cuts.
A 3,500% tariff is an import duty 35 times higher than the item itself. That’s the high end of tariffs just announced on key components for solar panels, imported from Southeast Asian countries.
The German-based logistics company blames delays because of tighter U.S. customs controls.
The funding supported 26,000 unaccompanied minors with their immigration cases.