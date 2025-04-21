Marketplace®

Kai talks to Martha Gimbel, director of The Budget Lab at Yale about the dollar, bonds, fiscal pressures on the budget deficit, and all of the other stuff weighing in on the economy right now.
Airplanes land in the middle of the U.S.-China tariff standoff
by Henry Epp
Chinese airlines have reportedly been told to stop taking delivery of Boeing jets, and at least two new jets have left the country. It’s one way U.S trade policy could hit airplane makers, which had operated tariff-free since 1980.
In this housing market, sellers are finally having to make concessions
by Elizabeth Trovall
More home sellers are having to sweeten the deal, with things like mortgage rate buy downs, or shelling out to pay for home repairs.
To improve their home loan prospects, a Delaware couple bumped up their wedding date
by Sarah Leeson
“My mortgage loan guy said the VA would have denied us getting the amount of the loan that we wanted without my wife's income in part as well,” said Eric Reineman. Two weeks later, they tied the knot.
The Numbers
by Kai Ryssdal
Consumers are struggling with their credit card balances, Fed study finds
by Caleigh Wells
Late card payments and minimum payments are at a record high, the Philadelphia Fed says. Seasonal and longer-term factors have led to the rise.
Student visa cancellations could hurt U.S. innovation
by Matt Levin
Anxiety spreads as Trump administration revokes over 1,000 student visas. Many international learners fill jobs in science and technology.