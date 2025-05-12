U.S. and China hit pause on tariff war

For the next 90 days, the two countries will temporarily ease tariffs on each other’s goods. But what does that mean for the broader economy and the damage already done?
The U.S. and China have agreed to temporarily rollback on some tariffs. Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, puts today’s deal into context.
The last time Trump issued a 90-day pause on a different set of tariffs, consumer sentiment didn’t change much.
Gretchen Blough, a U.S. customs broker for Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania talks about the impact of the latest partial tariff rollback.
The package of bills seeks to pay for the extended tax cuts by making controversial reductions to entitlement programs and food aid.
China is the biggest international market for U.S. soybeans and many other crops.
“What these factory owners are making is a point that, even with the tariff, it is still going to be drastically cheaper than when you’re buying from the brand directly,” said Caiwei Chen, a China reporter for MIT Technology Review.