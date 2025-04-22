No job? No office phone? Thanks DOGE.

Verizon blames federal layoffs for declining phone subscriptions. Plus: providing care for elderly nuns, tow boatin’ and tariffs on gemstones.
The telecom company lost 289,000 monthly subscribers in the first quarter. It attributes at least part of the decline to less government spending.
Austin Golding, CEO and President of Golding Barge Line in Vicksburg, Mississippi, talks about what tariffs might mean for business.
Uncertainty over tariffs and a wider economic downturn are forcing investors to be more cautious.
The reactivated U.S. industry wants the government to expand its investment.
The steady stream of young women joining religious orders stopped decades ago. That means the sisters who remain have little income and fewer peers to lean on for care.
“As materials’ cost balloon the way they have these past couple of weeks … I can’t continue to sell them at the prices that I was before,” said Isabel Dennis at KIMA Jewelry.