Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day, with Donald Trump officially starting his second term as president. Although election season is over, that doesn’t mean political discussions stop, even at work. After all, some people are saying the 2026 midterms are just around the corner. (Deep breath, everyone.)

So what do you do if news or politics start impacting you at work? And how do you navigate those conversations safely at the office?

Minnesota Public Radio correspondent Catharine Richert has been reporting on political polarization as part of the Talking Sense reporting project. Richert joined “Marketplace Morning Report” to tell us what she’s learned.

Nancy Marshall-Genzer: So, we’re seeing more political tension in the workplace. Why is that?

Catharine Richert: Well, the experts I spoke with say it’s because our personal identities have become so deeply entwined with our political beliefs. So it’s really hard to leave that part of yourself at home when you show up for work every day. And on top of that, social media has made it easier for us to access information about our colleagues’ political beliefs. You know, if you’re friends on Facebook with your cubicle mate, they might post something about the election, you’re going to see it, and maybe you’re not going to like it.

Marshall-Genzer: People still have to work together, even if they disagree politically. So what can employers do about these tensions?

Richert: Well, if employers ignore these tensions, they may fester and then explode, and when there’s distrust between colleagues, productivity can suffer; people might not want to collaborate together. Now, George Vergolias is the chief clinical officer for R3 Continuum. It’s a company that provides behavioral health services to organizations facing workplace disruption. Vergolias says that it is possible for employers to create forums for productive conversations.

George Vergolias: In an ideal scenario, what we want is to have both parties actually walk away with a deeper understanding of why the other person sees their views the way they do. We’re not talking about converting the other side — that can occasionally happen, but it’s rare — but the ability that I can understand your perspective, understand how you arrived there, and still see you as a human that has a bunch of wonderful qualities — even if I vehemently disagree with your political views. That’s what we want ultimately.

Richert: Now, Vergolias says that some hallmarks of productive conversations are clear boundaries about what’s on topic and what isn’t. And people involved in these talks can ask curious questions — that’s really helpful. And they’re not going to try and change anyone’s mind.

Marshall-Genzer: Well, that’s all well and good, Catharine, but what if employees do cross those boundaries and they’re not respectful? Does human resources need to get involved?

Richert: Yes, there’s definitely a role for HR in these situations. I spoke with Tara Turk-Haynes. She’s founder of Equity Activations.

Tara Turk-Haynes: So, if you’re working with someone who has these extreme political beliefs, and they’re spewing them to you in a way that actually doesn’t have anything to do with work and it goes against your policies of, you know, treating people with respect or if it’s derogatory, that’s when you go to HR.

Richert: But Turk-Haynes stresses that there are ways to make sure it never actually gets to that point. You know, it’s key for employee handbooks to have clear guidance around what’s OK to talk about and what isn’t OK to talk about at work. And she added that better training for managers to get out in front of these conflicts before they explode is also really important.