Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Dr. Joe Rush is matching Giving Tuesday gifts for new and current members - but time is running out! ⏰ Donate Now!

TikTok Shop drives $100 million in Black Friday sales after a year in the U.S.

Kristin Schwab Dec 3, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Social media shopping is expected to grow as consumers get more comfortable with it. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

TikTok Shop drives $100 million in Black Friday sales after a year in the U.S.

Kristin Schwab Dec 3, 2024
Heard on:
Social media shopping is expected to grow as consumers get more comfortable with it. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

If you did some shopping over the weekend, how’d you do it? As in, did you shop in person? Online? Or maybe over social media? According to TikTok Shop — that’s the platform’s in-app marketplace — it did over $100 million in sales on Black Friday in the United States.

That’s not a huge piece of the more than $10 billion in total spent online on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics. But it is a growing piece, considering TikTok Shop launched in the U.S. just over a year ago.

When I open TikTok Shop, the first video that pops up is this: “I am willing to bet my life savings that there will never come a day where I use another cleaning gadget more than my pressurized handheld steam cleaner.”

Yes, my TikTok algorithm is very cool, thank you. Really though, this video is your typical influencer fare. Except there’s a little floating link where you can add the product to your cart and checkout directly through TikTok.

“It’s very Home Shopping Network. It’s very QVC. It’s just on your phone,” said Claire Tassin, a retail analyst at Morning Consult.

Tassin said brands are trying to meet consumers where they are. And social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, want to make buying seamless while taking a cut of the sales. 

“It’s an additional revenue stream for TikTok beyond just the economy of peoples’ attention,” Tassin said.

That revenue stream is still kind of small. Social commerce on marketplaces like TikTok Shop make up around 5% of total e-commerce sales in the U.S., said Diana Smith, associate director of retail at Mintel. That’s partly because it’s newer here. It’s been popular in Asia for years, and American shoppers are a little nervous to try it out.

“Some consumers may not be exactly sure who they’re buying from or if the platform or the brand could be trusted,” Smith said.

But as consumers get more comfortable, social media shopping is expected to grow. Because, said Oliver Wright — who leads consumer goods and services at Accenture — shoppers are craving direction. 

“Consumers consistently cite a high level of uncertainty that they are buying the product that’s the right fit for them,” Wright said. “This sort of engagement helps you cut through the chaos” with algorithm-driven recommendations. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:11 PM PST
29:45
4:07 PM PST
29:49
7:37 AM PST
9:37
3:06 AM PST
11:37
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?
Why are Black Friday deals appearing earlier this year?
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says
Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?
Companies are spending more on intellectual property. Why?
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?