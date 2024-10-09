“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Often at Marketplace, we try to show you the invisible parts of this economy: the truckers who are getting things from point A to point B in the dead of night, the customs brokers and grocery clerks who work behind the scenes or equipment that’s vital to many but that you may never think about.

One such item: trailers.

Mike Woglom is the second-generation owner of Cargo Trailer Sales in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and Athens, Ohio. While business over the last decade has been strong, he said, the last few months have been harder.

“A trailer is a significant purchase,” said Woglom. “I think whenever there’s any type of uncertainty, whether it’s economic or political, some people just choose to wait until things settle before making a large investment.”

To hear Woglom’s story, use the audio player above.

