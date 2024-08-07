Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
A Warmer World

New organization to measure whether companies’ carbon removal plans actually work

Caleigh Wells Aug 7, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There currently isn’t a great way to prove whether a firm's carbon removal plans will actually work. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A Warmer World

New organization to measure whether companies’ carbon removal plans actually work

Caleigh Wells Aug 7, 2024
Heard on:
There currently isn’t a great way to prove whether a firm's carbon removal plans will actually work. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Carbon removal is exactly what it sounds like: taking planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and storing it away in plants, or soil or the ocean. It might sound cool, but right now there isn’t a great way to prove that a company’s ambitious carbon removal plans will actually work.

This is where the Carbon Removal Standards Initiative comes in. It’s a new nonprofit that just launched in the U.S. this week.

The environmental argument for carbon removal is straightforward: fewer greenhouse gasses in the air means the planet warms less.

The economic argument is … well … “there’s really no natural market for it,” said Anu Khan, the founder and executive director of the Carbon Removal Standards Initiative. “We do it because it has a benefit to the climate and to the public.”

Khan expects that the removal industry will need carrots — think low-carbon incentives — and sticks — like pollution penalties — to get rolling.

As for her organization’s role? “Carbon removal requires the ability to count the carbon, so that’s what we’re helping with,” she said. That will help assess whether a company’s process is working, Khan added.

Carbon removal can be controversial, according to Stanford climate scientist Rob Jackson.

“I used to think that sucking greenhouse gasses back out of the air distracted us from the real job of cutting emissions,” he said, “but decades of inaction convinced me that to maintain a livable climate, we’ll need both.”

Jackson is hopeful financial pollution penalties could help. He’s less hopeful though that they’d gain much political traction in the U.S.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

A Warmer World
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:50 AM PDT
7:37
3:05 AM PDT
11:15
5:21 PM PDT
36:04
4:12 PM PDT
25:28
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
For some athletes, winning an Olympic medal comes with a cash prize
For some athletes, winning an Olympic medal comes with a cash prize
The stock market temper tantrum, explained
Make Me Smart
The stock market temper tantrum, explained
Amid market volatility, certificates of deposit are having their moment — for now
Amid market volatility, certificates of deposit are having their moment — for now
Here’s why an emergency rate cut would be a bad idea
The Federal Reserve
Here’s why an emergency rate cut would be a bad idea