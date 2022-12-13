How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableThe Transistor at 75I've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Fusion energy could one day mean reliable, clean, cheap power

Samantha Fields Dec 13, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The inside of a nuclear fusion reactor. Getty Images

Fusion energy could one day mean reliable, clean, cheap power

Samantha Fields Dec 13, 2022
Heard on:
The inside of a nuclear fusion reactor. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

On Tuesday morning, the Department of Energy announced that scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have had a major scientific breakthrough, reportedly with fusion. 

Scientists have been trying for years to use powerful lasers and magnets to smash hydrogen atoms together to release energy that is carbon-free. 

Billions of dollars in federal and private funding have gone into fusion research for years, with the goal of developing a clean, reliable and cheap source of power.  

Right now, there’s nothing cheap about fusion energy.

“If you’re thinking about a fusion energy plant, you’re talking about a very complicated, very expensive piece of equipment,” said Chris Fall with the nonprofit MITRE Corporation. “It’s kind of like buying a Rolls Royce at this point, as opposed to a Toyota. What we need is this sort of evolution of the technology that gets us to the lower cost.”

There’s still a long way to go on the science and technology front, before cost is figured out.

But Paul Dabbar, former Under Secretary for Science at the Department of Energy, said fusion does have the potential to one day be an affordable power source.

“The fuel is hydrogen,” said Dabbar. “Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, and also on Earth. You know our ability to use that for energy in theory should be quite cheap.”

Fusion can also produce a lot of energy in a very small space and it can do it 24/7, unlike wind or solar.

Eventually, Dabbar said, once the technology to build fusion power plants gets less complicated and more affordable, buying the energy should be cheap, too. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PST
7:34
2:28 AM PST
7:12
7:41 AM PST
1:50
Dec 12, 2022
28:01
Dec 9, 2022
25:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Dec 7, 2022
35:02
Inflation's "last mile" is the trickiest
Inflation's "last mile" is the trickiest
How Congress' latest bid to help Americans save for retirement falls short
How Congress' latest bid to help Americans save for retirement falls short
Real-world RoboCop: The ethics of using robots to apply lethal force
Marketplace Tech
Real-world RoboCop: The ethics of using robots to apply lethal force
For many Chinese workers, the country's zero-COVID policy has tested family bonds
COVID-19
For many Chinese workers, the country's zero-COVID policy has tested family bonds