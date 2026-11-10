Inflation just won't quit

The October CPI showed inflation is broad and stubborn. Plus: Energy prices, retirement frugality, AI shoppers, and an apple orchard.
The latest CPI report shows headline inflation up 0.4% from September, and core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% month-over-month.
Inflation has been exacerbated by high energy prices — but there’s evidence that conditions are changing and consumers will see a reprieve in November.
AI companies are rolling out AI agents that can shop online on a consumer’s behalf, but retailers might not be onboard just yet.
Many retirees are reluctant to draw down their savings, even when they have enough to live comfortably.
“I really do believe that one should retire not from something, but rather to something,” said Steve Miller, owner of Liberty Apple Orchard in Edwardsville, Illinois.