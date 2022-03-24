Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Faced with growing threats, companies need cyber skills at the top

Meghan McCarty Carino Mar 24, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As the risk of cyberattacks increases, many companies find themselves without the relevant staff. Getty Images

Faced with growing threats, companies need cyber skills at the top

Meghan McCarty Carino Mar 24, 2022
Heard on:
As the risk of cyberattacks increases, many companies find themselves without the relevant staff. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

President Biden called for companies to raise their cyber defenses this week as the risk of attack from Russian hackers increases. Of highest concern is critical infrastructure like communications technology and electricity. But in the digital age, pretty much every industry and company has some sort of vulnerability to cyberattacks, even if they might not know it. 

We’ve got a shortage of cybersecurity professionals in this country, including at the highest levels of many companies and the boards that oversee them, which can make for some big cyber blind spots.

There are about 400,000 unfilled positions in cyber security in the U.S. according to the trade group ISC-squared, and that’s likely an undercount, according to CEO Clar Rosso.

“That is only the organizations that have prioritized cybersecurity staff,” Rosso said. Many companies, particularly small and medium-sized ones, still don’t know what they don’t know.

According to a report from IT service firm, Navisite, almost half of companies don’t have a dedicated chief information security officer.

They can be tough to hire, said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of the Computer Technology Industry Association.

“They’re probably already working for other people. So if you can’t find someone in the market, nurture someone on your team into that role,” he said. People in other tech leadership roles can be trained on cybersecurity fundamentals through certification programs.

But first, company boards need to step up, according to Friso van der Oord, director of research of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

“Boards should be comfortable challenging management on how well this particular risk area is managed,” van der Oord said.

He said only 4% of directors for the biggest U.S. companies on the Russell 3000 Index have the cybersecurity expertise needed to do that challenging. “That’s an enormous gap.”

This week the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a new set of rules that would require public companies to disclose whether they have cyber security experts on their boards, and what their strategies are to manage the risks.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:42 PM PDT
27:42
7:34 AM PDT
10:40
1:34 PM PDT
1:50
3:00 AM PDT
7:59
Mar 23, 2022
16:47
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
The constant grind of running a small business
"The Donut King'
The constant grind of running a small business
What would the Biden administration's new plan do to fight racial bias in home appraisals?
What would the Biden administration's new plan do to fight racial bias in home appraisals?
How Russian sanctions could speed up the corrosion of globalization
How Russian sanctions could speed up the corrosion of globalization
Company aims to buy and restore struggling rural hospitals in Tennessee
Company aims to buy and restore struggling rural hospitals in Tennessee