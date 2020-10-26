Home builders see demand for bigger houses

Demand for more space during the coronavirus pandemic may be reversing a recent trend toward slightly smaller homes.

The average size of a new single-family home peaked at 2,689 square feet five years ago, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Picture maybe a two-story house with four bedrooms and two and a half baths.

That average has been falling gradually ever since, as more millennials have entered the market seeking affordable first homes, said Rose Quint, who researches housing trends with the National Association of Home Builders.

But now?

“Because of the pandemic, we are seeing data already that builders are getting more requests for larger homes because people want more space,” she said.

Quint predicts numbers for the second half of this year will show average home size growing again, as buyers look for space to work, go to school and exercise — at home.

A chart from the National Association of Home Builders, based on U.S. Census Bureau data, shows the evolution of average and median new home size.

A return to bigger floor plans isn’t great for the environment, said Maurie Cohen, who teaches sustainability at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The larger the home, the more carbon emitted in the construction process. Larger spaces also require more energy to heat and cool, he said.

“There has been very little attention devoted to the fact that if we’re really serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making a meaningful contribution on climate change, that one of the more surefire ways of doing so is by focusing on a reduction in home size,” Cohen said.

But even if people want bigger houses, they can’t necessarily afford them, said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda, a housing data and consulting firm. Home prices have continued to grow during the pandemic as building costs rise and buyers taking advantage of low mortgage interest rates compete for a limited supply of homes for sale.

“Builders are really struggling with, ‘Should we build larger homes that may have to come with a larger price tag? Or do we keep building attainable homes and figure out creative solutions so that people can still use their home as a gym and as a home office, but they can also afford it without stretching their budget?’” Wolf said.

One builder she knows took a bit of extra closet space and turned it into a Zoom room — just big enough for a desk and chair.

Same square footage, whole different vibe.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs How many people are flying? Has traveled picked up? Flying is starting to recover to levels the airline industry hasn’t seen in months. The Transportation Security Administration announced on Oct. 19 that it’s screened more than 1 million passengers on a single day — its highest number since March 17. The TSA also screened more than 6 million passengers last week, its highest weekly volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While travel is improving, the TSA announcement comes amid warnings that the U.S. is in the third wave of the coronavirus. There are now more than 8 million cases in the country, with more than 219,000 deaths. How are Americans feeling about their finances? Nearly half of all Americans would have trouble paying for an unexpected $250 bill and a third of Americans have less income than before the pandemic, according to the latest results of our Marketplace-Edison Poll. Also, 6 in 10 Americans think that race has at least some impact on an individual’s long-term financial situation, but Black respondents are much more likely to think that race has a big impact on a person’s long-term financial situation than white or Hispanic/Latinx respondents. Find the rest of the poll results here, which cover how Americans have been faring financially about six months into the pandemic, race and equity within the workplace and some of the key issues Trump and Biden supporters are concerned about. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out recently from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse