Good luck finding a name for your new company

The number of trademarks has been climbing steadily over the past decade, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. That is making it harder and harder for businesses to find a name that hasn’t been taken by another company.

So companies are having to get creative. Some companies are getting around the shortage of names by using creative spellings. Think “Lyft.” And company names have to be versatile, so they work as a website domain and on social media.

