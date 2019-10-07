Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️China 70How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

China’s farm tariffs are having real effects in rural America

Marielle Segarra Oct 7, 2019
Soybeans are harvested in Worthington, Minnesota.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A new round of trade talks started in Washington on Monday between the United States and China. If the talks don’t go well, President Donald Trump has plans to increase tariffs yet again next week, bumping up the tax on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25% to 30%.

China’s retaliatory tariffs on agriculture products have hit U.S. farmers particularly hard.

If you’ve lost track of which tariffs are going into effect when and who’s retaliating for what, you are not alone, especially when new data about the trade war is coming out all the time. A new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research finds car sales in rural areas most affected by China’s retaliatory tariffs aren’t growing as quickly as other areas.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

