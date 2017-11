Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/22/economy/final-rules-over-washing-machine-import-tax-sits-president-trump/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump has a new trade decision on his plate: whether to impose tariffs on imported washing machines. The International Trade Commission has recommended a 50 percent tax on some foreign manufacturers. This is the type of case with huge political leeway for the president, and other industries seeking protection are watching closely.

