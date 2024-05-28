Decoding DemocracyMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Why is there so much gold at Fort Knox?
May 28, 2024
Season 6 | Episode 8

Why is there so much gold at Fort Knox?

Ashanti Fortson
Get ready for a high-speed, nail-biting, action-packed adventure!

It’s our final episode of the season, Million Bazillionaires! Today, we’re answering Sadie’s question about why there is so much gold at Fort Knox. It’s one of the most secure places in the world, and Bridget and Ryan are determined to get inside! But just as the pair lands a special tour to the top-secret gold vault, a couple of mysterious Fort Knox enthusiasts throw a wrench in their plans.

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about our nation’s gold supply and Fort Knox:

  1. Why does the U.S. government want to hang on to all this gold?
  2. How do you and your family prepare for a financial “rainy day”?
  3. Why it is so important to keep the gold in a highly secure vault?
  4. Besides gold, what other items or treasures would you store away inside Fort Knox to protect them?
  5. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you had a bar of gold, what would you do with it?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more about Fort Knox, we’ve got ideas!

Gimme Five

Thanks for listening to this episode! We’d love to hear what your family learned from this season of Million Bazillion. Tell us using this online form. And thanks for listening!

The team

Ryan Perez Co-Host
Bridget Bodnar Co-Host
Chris Julin Sound Designer
Jasmine Romero Editor
Bekah Wineman Media Producer
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Producer

