Why is there so much gold at Fort Knox?
It’s our final episode of the season, Million Bazillionaires! Today, we’re answering Sadie’s question about why there is so much gold at Fort Knox. It’s one of the most secure places in the world, and Bridget and Ryan are determined to get inside! But just as the pair lands a special tour to the top-secret gold vault, a couple of mysterious Fort Knox enthusiasts throw a wrench in their plans.
Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids
Money Talks
After you listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask your kid listener to see how much they learned about our nation’s gold supply and Fort Knox:
- Why does the U.S. government want to hang on to all this gold?
- How do you and your family prepare for a financial “rainy day”?
- Why it is so important to keep the gold in a highly secure vault?
- Besides gold, what other items or treasures would you store away inside Fort Knox to protect them?
- *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you had a bar of gold, what would you do with it?
Tip Jar
For listeners who want to keep learning more about Fort Knox, we’ve got ideas!
- For those who wants to learn more about gold coins and the history of Fort Knox, check out this list of fun facts from the U.S. Mint. You can also read this article about the life of a coin, from design to retirement, and check out more of the games and activities from the U.S. Mint.
- If you want to learn how coins are made at the U.S. Mint, check out this episode from “Million Bazillion” where we answer the question: How is money made?
Gimme Five
Thanks for listening to this episode! We’d love to hear what your family learned from this season of Million Bazillion. Tell us using this online form. And thanks for listening!
The team
