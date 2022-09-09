What’s cooking with the restaurant industry?
The Fed's Beige Book shows varied business loan demand. Plus, Chinese censorship of TV, a new electric SUV, and the restaurant industry.
Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post about upcoming “economic pain” as the Federal Reserve prioritizes inflation over unemployment for the Weekly Wrap.
Business loans offer clues to where the economy is recovering
That's one takeaway from the latest Beige Book, a snapshot of the economy from the 12 Federal Reserve banks around the country.
How is the restaurant industry faring these days?
More people are going out to eat, but some are frustrated with the rising cost. Yet the cost crunch is just as bad, or worse, for restaurant owners.
Why are EVs still so expensive? It's all about the battery.
GM is launching an electric version of its Chevy Equinox SUV with a price tag that starts around $30,000. It's hoping to reach a broader market.
What Chinese streaming services censor from American TV shows
A journalist's side-by-side comparison of 100 episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” on Chinese and U.S. streaming sites.
