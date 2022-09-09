Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s cooking with the restaurant industry?
Sep 9, 2022

The Fed's Beige Book shows varied business loan demand. Plus, Chinese censorship of TV, a new electric SUV, and the restaurant industry.

Segments From this episode

Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post about upcoming “economic pain” as the Federal Reserve prioritizes inflation over unemployment for the Weekly Wrap.
Business loans offer clues to where the economy is recovering

by Justin Ho
Sep 9, 2022
That's one takeaway from the latest Beige Book, a snapshot of the economy from the 12 Federal Reserve banks around the country.
Some regional Federal Reserve bank districts reported slowed lending in commercial real estate.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
How is the restaurant industry faring these days?

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 9, 2022
More people are going out to eat, but some are frustrated with the rising cost. Yet the cost crunch is just as bad, or worse, for restaurant owners.
Even though restaurants' costs are rising, owners may not raise menu prices as much to avoid scaring customers away.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Why are EVs still so expensive? It's all about the battery.

by Lily Jamali
Sep 9, 2022
GM is launching an electric version of its Chevy Equinox SUV with a price tag that starts around $30,000. It's hoping to reach a broader market.
The batteries that power EVs — while cheaper than they used to be — remain stubbornly expensive compared to internal combustion engines.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
What Chinese streaming services censor from American TV shows

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 9, 2022
A journalist's side-by-side comparison of 100 episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” on Chinese and U.S. streaming sites.
Foreign TV shows on Chinese streaming websites like Youku must be approved by regulators. Journalist Manyun Zou analyzed 100 episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” to figure out what was censored.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

