The forecast calls for tightening financial conditions
How the changing financial environment is influencing Federal Reserve policy and the availability of loans. Plus, is “moral hazard” to blame for Silicon Valley Bank's collapse?
Segments From this episode
"Financial conditions" are closely watched by the Fed — and at the moment, very complicated
"Financial conditions" lately have been anything but simple.
Increased scrutiny on banks raises specter of tightening credit
Banks may get stingier and more selective with loans, and that could hurt businesses that need them.
What is "duration risk"? (And how did it get Silicon Valley Bank into trouble?)
Investing in long-term government bonds and mortgage-backed securities hurt the bank as interest rates rose and bond prices plummeted.
"You only live once" may explain Americans' continued spending spree
Some attribute it to pent-up demand. Others think the American consumer may have changed.
Freight forecasting
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal explains the freight index by taking us to the Port of LA and a business in Savannah, Georgia.
What is "moral hazard," and why does Silicon Valley Bank have us talking about it again?
Insurance can create perverse incentives, making risk seem less risky. Is "moral hazard" to blame for SVB's meltdown?
Silicon Valley Bank's collapse reveals deeper flaws in the venture capital industry
VCs have been among the loudest voices calling for government insurance amidst SVB’s collapse, after pulling their funds out of the struggling bank.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer