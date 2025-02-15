Bytes: Week in ReviewUnlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you.
Do you buy the retail sales number?
Feb 14, 2025

Do you buy the retail sales number?

Retail sales — a grand total of how much consumers spent in this economy — fell 0.9% from December to January. What happened?

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about upticks in inflation, a rocky sales report for January and more.

January retail sales slipped almost 1%, but views differ on what it means

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 14, 2025
There's a lot of nuance in interpreting the data and different ways to measure it.
Retail sales fell last month, per the Census Bureau. Did fires and snowstorms influence demand? What items were counted?
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A tale of two cities — and tariffs

by Laura Weber Davis
Feb 14, 2025
Some Canadian economists say if President Trump follows through with 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports, the impact will be deeply felt in the Detroit/Windsor area, and could send a chill through a region that shares warm economic and cultural ties.
The Detroit River divides Windsor (left) and Detroit (right) with the Ambassador Bridge between them.
Laura Weber Davis/Michigan Public
America's new snack fixation? Meat sticks.

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 14, 2025
They're more than just Slim Jims now. Meet America's fastest-growing category in snacks.
Meat sticks attract people looking for convenient protein, said Jennifer Williams of the WSJ.
Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
My Economy

A publisher and chef paired up to open a bookstore-restaurant

by Sofia Terenzio
Feb 14, 2025
CCB Bistro & Vine is a wine bar, restaurant and bookstore all in one located in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
CCB Bistro & Vine serves dinner and drinks in a unique space surrounded by books.
Courtesy Mindy Kuhn
Music from the episode

"Headlines" DJ Premier
"Beneath the Mask" ATLUS Sound Team
"Worst Comes to Worst" Dilated Peoples
"Test Drive" Vulfpeck

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

