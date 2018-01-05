DownloadDownload

01/05/2018: The industry of wellness

This week we dive into the industry that wants to make the better version of you. From workout routines to diets to therapy apps to food fads, the market has been flooded with wellness products. But have they actually changed the way we feel or the money we spend on health needs? And who has access? Those are the questions on our minds this week. We look at how the term wellness has evolved, why it's so hard to find mental health services that take insurance and apps that want to make you fit. Plus, food crazes, food deserts and the economics behind eating healthy.

