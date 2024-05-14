Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏩ Donations to Marketplace are being MATCHED right now! ⏩ Double my gift
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why deepfakes of foreigners are selling goods on Chinese social media
May 14, 2024
Lily Jamali, Jennifer Pak, and Daniel Shin

Why deepfakes of foreigners are selling goods on Chinese social media

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Debalina Ghost/Getty Images
Marketplace China correspondent Jennifer Pak explains what's behind this latest trend of AI-generated deepfakes in China.

A couple of weeks ago, Marketplace’s China correspondent Jennifer Pak noticed a video deepfake of the Hollywood actor Chris Evans on social media. The AI-generated Evans explains in Chinese how money is at the root of life’s problems.

It’s part of a recent trend on mainland China, where deepfakes of foreigners give advice, discuss politics and sell goods online.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Pak about what’s behind the trend and later, the state of online misinformation in China.

This conversation was part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series, “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on everything we talked about

“‘Deepfake’ scam in China fans worries over AI-driven fraud” – from Reuters

“Ukrainian YouTuber Finds Her AI Clone Selling Russian Goods on Chinese Internet” – from Voice of America

“Research: Deepfake ‘News Anchors’ in Pro-China Footage” – from Voice of America

“China’s New Legislation on Deepfakes: Should the Rest of Asia Follow Suit?” – from The Diplomat

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:37 AM PDT
8:50
3:06 AM PDT
11:54
3:00 AM PDT
28:30
3:46 PM PDT
18:02
3:38 PM PDT
29:41
2:23 PM PDT
1:04
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Consumers don't expect their incomes to grow as fast as prices
Consumers don't expect their incomes to grow as fast as prices
Fast-food chains may need to offer more value meals to lure customers
Fast-food chains may need to offer more value meals to lure customers
UAW to be put to the test this week in Alabama Mercedes-Benz union vote
UAW to be put to the test this week in Alabama Mercedes-Benz union vote
The U.S. exports more petroleum than it imports. So why are we importing at all?
The U.S. exports more petroleum than it imports. So why are we importing at all?