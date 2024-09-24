VoteFlare’s mission to upgrade voter communication
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
There have been a lot of rumors and misinformation recently about voter registration and voter list maintenance, adding confusion to what experts say are secure processes.
And while election officials regularly update voter lists, it’s become increasingly important that individuals also keep their voter registration information up to date.
Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams recently spoke with Josh Visnaw, project manager at a Harvard University initiative called VoteFlare, about the challenges of maintaining accurate voter lists and how VoteFlare is trying to help.
This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.
VoteFlare’s registration homepage
Check your voter registration from Vote.org
Can I Vote from the National Association of Secretaries of State
How, when to register to vote for presidential election from Axios
The future of this podcast starts with you.
Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.
As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.
Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.