VoteFlare’s mission to upgrade voter communication
Sep 24, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin

VoteFlare's mission to upgrade voter communication

Bill Oxford/Getty Images
Updating voter registration lists is important and underappreciated work that ensures everyone can participate on Election Day. Josh Visnaw, Project Manager at VoteFlare, explains how the initiative is helping on that front with its text messaging alert system.

There have been a lot of rumors and misinformation recently about voter registration and voter list maintenance, adding confusion to what experts say are secure processes.

And while election officials regularly update voter lists, it’s become increasingly important that individuals also keep their voter registration information up to date.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams recently spoke with Josh Visnaw, project manager at a Harvard University initiative called VoteFlare, about the challenges of maintaining accurate voter lists and how VoteFlare is trying to help.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

VoteFlare’s registration homepage

Check your voter registration from Vote.org

Can I Vote from the National Association of Secretaries of State

How, when to register to vote for presidential election from Axios

