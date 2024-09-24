VoteFlare’s mission to upgrade voter communication

There have been a lot of rumors and misinformation recently about voter registration and voter list maintenance, adding confusion to what experts say are secure processes.

And while election officials regularly update voter lists, it’s become increasingly important that individuals also keep their voter registration information up to date.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams recently spoke with Josh Visnaw, project manager at a Harvard University initiative called VoteFlare, about the challenges of maintaining accurate voter lists and how VoteFlare is trying to help.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

