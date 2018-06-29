Is transparency enough when it comes to misleading ads?

Facebook announced tools yesterday that show who bought ads, where they're running and that give more information about branded pages to help people determine if they're real. That's on top of tools from April for tracking political and issue ads. But is it enough? The tracking tools don't let you see who's being targeted by ads, and advertisers themselves are worried that the tools will let their competitors see what they're running and respond in real time. It's our topic for Quality Assurance, where we take a second look at a big tech news story of the week. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Tom Merritt, the host of the podcast Daily Tech News Show.