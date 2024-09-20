Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Tech Bytes – Week in Review: Senate weighs AI regulation, Instagram launches teen accounts and AirPods aid the heard of hearing
Sep 20, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Tech Bytes – Week in Review: Senate weighs AI regulation, Instagram launches teen accounts and AirPods aid the heard of hearing

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

This week, Meta announced teen accounts with a slew of new safety features. We’ve also got Apple news to talk about — no, not the latest iPhones or watches, but new functionality for AirPods that basically turns them into hearing aids.

First, though, are we ready for artificial general intelligence, or AGI, that could match or exceed human capabilities? It could be a mere one to three years away, according to testimony at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee Tuesday. A number of AI insiders spoke, including former Google and OpenAI researchers and Georgetown’s Helen Toner, who explained the stakes. “That technology will be at a minimum extraordinarily disruptive and at a maximum could lead to literal human extinction,” she said. “So I would argue that a wait-and-see approach to policy is not an option.”

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, for her take on all this for our weekly segment “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

More on everything we talked about

Oversight of AI: Insiders’ Perspectives” from U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary

Senate Subcommittee Hears Testimony on Risks of AI Management” from Broadband Breakfast

OpenAI whistleblowers ask SEC to investigate alleged restrictive non-disclosure agreements” from Reuters

OpenAI Researcher Says He Quit When He Realized the Upsetting Truth” from Futurism

California Passes Election ‘Deepfake’ Laws, Forcing Social Media Companies to Take Action” from The New York Times

Google Splits Up a Key AI Ethics Watchdog” from Wired

Margaret Mitchell: Google fires AI ethics founder” from BBC

OpenAI’s long-term safety team disbands” from Axios

Introducing Instagram Teen Accounts: Built-In Protections for Teens, Peace of Mind for Parents” from Meta

House committee advances Kids Online Safety Act” from The Verge

How To Use AirPods As Hearing Aids (With Screenshots)” from Soundly

