Tech Bytes – Week in Review: Google doubles down on AI, ChatGPT gets chatty and Congress charts a path for AI regulation
May 17, 2024
Lily Jamali and Rosie Hughes

Glenn Chapman/AFP via Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, joins Marketplace’s Lily Jamali to discuss the week’s biggest tech stories.

On this week’s Tech Bytes: Week in Review, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for a heap of new spending on artificial intelligence research. We’ll look at where the proposed $32 billion annually is likely to go.

And some of the biggest players in AI tried to outdo one another this week. OpenAI said it’s giving ChatGPT an upgrade and a personality while Google is trying to remake search with its AI model, Gemini.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, financial analysis columnist at The Information, for her take on these stories.

More on everything we talked about

It’s the end of Google search as we know it” from Wired  

Google’s AI answers could come back to bite it” from The Washington Post  

Google’s Gemini video search makes factual error in demo” from The Verge 

Big Tech keeps spending billions on AI. There’s no end in sight.” from The Washington Post

Bipartisan group of senators unveil long-awaited guidance on AI bills” from Politico  

Senators propose $32 billion in annual AI spending but defer regulation” from The New York Times  

TikTok broke the tech law logjam. Can that success be repeated?” from The New York Times  

Introducing GPT-4o” from OpenAI  

I am once again asking our tech overlords to watch the whole movie” from Wired  

Sam Altman gracefully thanked his OpenAI cofounder who quit. Then another exec quit hours later.” from Business Insider  

 

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

