The second-largest smartphone maker in the world doesn't even need the U.S.

It is officially new iPhone season for techies. Apple usually announces its new phones in early September, and rumors about the gadgets are already flying. But earlier this month, the Chinese phone maker Huawei became the second-largest phone manufacturer in the world by market share. Samsung is No. 1. That's a big deal because Apple needs to sell lots of high-end phones in China where Huawei dominates and because Huawei got to No. 2 in the world without even selling phones in America. Most Chinese-made phones are unofficially banned because of government security concerns. Ryan Reith keeps track of the mobile phone industry at research firm IDC. He said Chinese phone makers are getting increasingly powerful. (08/28/18)