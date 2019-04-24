In the novel "Delta-v," asteroid mining gets us to move to space

On our show we've been looking into the still very new economy of space. But while the space economy might be new to us, science fiction has explored it in great detail. Host Molly Wood talked with Daniel Suarez, the author of near-future sci-fi books like "Daemon" and "Freedom™." His most recent book, "Delta-v," is out next week. It's about a group of asteroid miners recruited by an eccentric billionaire to kick-start the space economy.