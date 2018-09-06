Why do you see what you see on your Facebook news feed?

Facebook is still trying to convince lawmakers and the public that it's making its business more transparent. But new research suggests the message isn't getting through. According to a new poll from the Pew Research Center, the majority of Americans really don’t understand why they see what they see in their news feeds. Molly Wood talks about the poll with Aaron Smith, associate director of research on internet and technologies issues at Pew. (09/06/18)