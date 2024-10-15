Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A deluge of online misinformation obscures FEMA disaster relief efforts
Oct 15, 2024
Kimberly Adams and Daniel Shin

A deluge of online misinformation obscures FEMA disaster relief efforts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Ethan Porter of George Washington University explains why there's been so much misinformation about Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Online misinformation about Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and about the relief response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have surged in recent weeks, including false narratives of aid being withheld from victims for their political beliefs and aid being stolen by undocumented immigrants.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Ethan Porter, professor of media, public affairs and political science at George Washington University, about why there’s been so much misinformation about these natural disasters and FEMA’s relief response.

This conversation is part of “Marketplace Tech’s” limited series “Decoding Democracy.” Watch the full episode here or on our YouTube channel.

More on what we talked about

“Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina” from CNN

“Furious officials say misinformation is harming hurricane response” from The Hill

“Right-Wingers Heartbroken by Picture of Little Girl Who Doesn’t Exist” from Rolling Stone

“Making sense of election rumors emerging from Hurricane Helene” from the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public

Hurricane Rumor Response from FEMA

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:00 AM PDT
9:06
3:07 AM PDT
9:21
3:00 AM PDT
30:17
6:31 PM PDT
12:38
3:56 PM PDT
29:47
Oct 10, 2024
54:30
Oct 9, 2024
30:21
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
A Warmer World
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote