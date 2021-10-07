Now hear this: “How We Survive,” the podcast
“Marketplace Tech” host Molly Wood launches her new podcast, “How We Survive,” this week, a deep dive into technological solutions to the climate crisis and the businesses behind them.
Throughout the first season, Molly unpacks the complexities of transitioning the economy toward electrification and away from carbon-emitting fossil fuels. The demand for lithium — the “white gold” metal needed to build batteries to make this transition — is real, and it’s controversial.
In the pilot episode, Molly takes listeners on a journey to Thacker Pass in rural Nevada to learn about a proposed lithium mine and community concerns challenging the project. Take a listen to a part of the episode on “Marketplace Tech,” and listen to the full episode and subscribe to the new podcast here.
New episodes of “How We Survive” will drop every Wednesday through Nov. 24. The eight-part podcast extends the project Molly launched here on “Marketplace Tech” last year.
