Making the web easier to access for people with disabilities

About 20 percent of Americans have one or more disabilities. And just like the the physical world, the digital one is not always readily accessible. So, how do we make the internet a place everyone can enjoy? It starts with design. Marketplace’s Lizzie O’Leary spoke with Mikey Ilagan, an accessibility specialist with the design firm Think Company, about the challenges people with disabilities face online and how to solve them.