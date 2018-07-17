DownloadDownload

How Univision finds the next social media star

As part of our series on the creator economy, we’re looking at “influencers.” Those are the YouTube and Instagram personalities who get big followings and free products that they then promote to their followers. We're also looking at the people who find those influencers and connect them with the brands who want to influence people. One of those finders is Jennifer Perri, vice president of the Univision Creator Network. She talks with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood. 

