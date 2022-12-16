How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

How the transistor helped create Silicon Valley
Dec 16, 2022
Kimberly Adams and David Brancaccio

How the transistor helped create Silicon Valley

Nokia USA Inc. and AT&T Archives
Physicist William Shockley's homecoming to a little-known region of California helped transform the area into a technology hub.

On this day in 1947, scientists at Bell Labs, owned by AT&T — which had a telephone monopoly at the time — tweaked a new gadget the size of a shot glass to produce, basically, amplification. It marked the invention of the transistor.

My colleague David Brancaccio has been using the anniversary to tell the story of the transistor and how it led to the semiconductor revolution.

Part of that revolution was getting the technology from Bell Labs in New Jersey to what eventually became Silicon Valley. One man who made that move across the country played a key role.

This feature originally aired on “Marketplace Morning Report” on Dec. 15.

