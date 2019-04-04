Homework is much harder when you can't get online at home

Homework is a big part of any child's education. Today, that means getting online to watch a video the teacher assigned, do research or fill out forms and worksheets. But Pew Research says almost a quarter of students from low-income families often struggle to finish their homework because they lack a dependable computer or internet connection. It's what experts refer to as "the homework gap." As part of Marketplace Tech's Evenly Distributed series, we turned to New Orleans, a city where nearly 40 percent of children live in poverty. Jess Clark is an education reporter at New Orleans Public Radio. She shares one student's experience. Today's show is sponsored by Acquia, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and the Rochester Institute of Technology.