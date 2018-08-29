Facebook finally takes action against hate speech in Myanmar. Is it enough?

Facebook is one of the only sources of news in Myanmar, where the government has engaged in serious human rights abuses against its minority Rohingya population, according to the United Nations. Politicians and activists have been warning Facebook that hate speech and misinformation on its platform have helped spread violence against the Rohingya. In 2014, for example, false messages helped create a riot that killed two people. This week, Facebook did finally ban some people and groups, including the country's commander in chief. Zeynep Tufekci, who studies the impact of technology on society and politics, tells Molly Wood that Facebook went into Myanmar with just tech in mind, not the impact it might have on societies around the world. (08/29/18)