Designing tech for the most vulnerable users

This week we're looking at the grand bargain of technology with the next generation of users in mind. Today we're looking at how kids deal with the complexity of digital life and how companies could make things easier or safer. Danah Boyd is a principal researcher at Microsoft and the founder of the research organization Data & Society, and much of her research looks at how kids are affected by the digital societies they live in. She talked with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood. (07/25/2018)