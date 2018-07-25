DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

Designing tech for the most vulnerable users

This week we're looking at the grand bargain of technology with the next generation of users in mind. Today we're looking at how kids deal with the complexity of digital life and how companies could make things easier or safer. Danah Boyd is a principal researcher at Microsoft and the founder of the research organization Data & Society, and much of her research looks at how kids are affected by the digital societies they live in. She talked with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood. (07/25/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
Browse the Show