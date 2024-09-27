Bytes: Week in Review — X’s transparency report, Sam Altman’s “Intelligence Age” and Meta’s celebrity chatbots
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It’s perhaps not a big surprise, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has a very optimistic take on what his company’s technology could mean for the world.
He shared his vision of a near future transformed by ever-advancing artificial intelligence systems in a much-discussed blog post earlier this week.
Plus, Meta revealed more of its AI plans at its big developer conference including another go at celebrity chatbots.
But first, X, formerly Twitter, finally released a new transparency report. It’s the first one since 2022, when Elon Musk bought the platform. And it’s full of data on reported abuse, harassment, how many accounts were suspended and more.
Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino discussed these topics and more with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, on this week’s Tech Bytes: Week in Review.
More on everything we talked about
Musk decries government ‘censorship.’ His X has been more compliant from The Washington Post
X’s First Transparency Report Since Elon Musk’s Takeover Is Finally Here from Wired
“The Intelligence Age” from Sam Altman
Sam’s Law: Altman heralds “The Intelligence Age” from Axios
OpenAI to Become For-Profit Company from The Wall Street Journal
Meta’s AI can now talk to you in the voices of Awkwafina, John Cena, and Judi Dench from The Verge
Meta’s answer to ChatGPT is AI that sounds like John Cena or Judi Dench from The Washington Post
The future of this podcast starts with you.
Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.
As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.
Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.