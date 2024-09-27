Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Bytes: Week in Review — X’s transparency report, Sam Altman’s “Intelligence Age” and Meta’s celebrity chatbots
Sep 27, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Daniel Shin

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino.

It’s perhaps not a big surprise, but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has a very optimistic take on what his company’s technology could mean for the world.

He shared his vision of a near future transformed by ever-advancing artificial intelligence systems in a much-discussed blog post earlier this week.

Plus, Meta revealed more of its AI plans at its big developer conference including another go at celebrity chatbots.

But first, X, formerly Twitter, finally released a new transparency report. It’s the first one since 2022, when Elon Musk bought the platform. And it’s full of data on reported abuse, harassment, how many accounts were suspended and more.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino discussed these topics and more with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, on this week’s Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

More on everything we talked about

X Global Transparency Report

Musk decries government ‘censorship.’ His X has been more compliant from The Washington Post

X’s First Transparency Report Since Elon Musk’s Takeover Is Finally Here from Wired

“The Intelligence Age” from Sam Altman

Sam’s Law: Altman heralds “The Intelligence Age” from Axios

OpenAI to Become For-Profit Company from The Wall Street Journal

Meta’s AI can now talk to you in the voices of Awkwafina, John Cena, and Judi Dench from The Verge

Meta’s answer to ChatGPT is AI that sounds like John Cena or Judi Dench from The Washington Post

