Bytes: Week in Review — Trump officials’ Signal leak, 23andMe goes bankrupt and chatbots take on search engines
Mar 28, 2025
Meghan McCarty Carino and Daniel Shin

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

AI company Anthropic recently added web search to its chatbot Claude. It joins other artificial intelligence tools like Perplexity and ChatGPT in delivering one clear answer to a web search query instead of pages and pages of links. We’ll dig into what that means for consumers and content publishers on today’s Marketplace “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, 23andMe declared bankruptcy. So what’s gonna happen to all that genetic data?

But first — the Signal group chat heard round the world. A Trump administration official appears to have inadvertently invited a journalist into a conversation about sensitive national security issues on the secure messaging app Signal.

The app does offer end-to-end encryption, the gold standard for security in consumer-level messaging apps, but that doesn’t make it foolproof for the most sensitive of data.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, to break down all these topics.

Everything we talked about

Here Are the Attack Plans That Trump’s Advisers Shared on Signal from The Atlantic

“Trump officials texted attack plans to a group chat in a secure app that included a journalist” from The Associated Press

Atlantic publishes Trump Cabinet group chat messages from The Hill

What to Know About the Fallout From the Signal Group Chat Leak” from The New York Times

“23andMe files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as co-founder and CEO Wojcicki resigns” from The Associated Press

“What 23andMe’s bankruptcy means for your DNA data” from The Associated Press

“In spite of plummeting valuation, 23andMe still aims to pivot into biotech” from “Marketplace Tech”

“I Quit Google Search for AI — and I’m Not Going Back” from The Wall Street Journal

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

