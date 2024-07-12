The Republican Party officially adopted former President Donald Trump’s 2024 platform this week. The GOP is now taking a friendly approach to cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, with plans to roll back regulation of both.

Plus, Meta’s Threads platform celebrates its one-year anniversary this month. The social media app once called the Twitter killer — now X killer — says it has amassed 175 million users. But has it really broken through?

But first, the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on the popular anonymous messaging app NGL. The commission accused the app’s parent company of tricking customers, exaggerating its ability to use AI to stop cyberbullying and violating children’s privacy laws.

NGL, which was the most downloaded product on the Apple App Store in 2022, called the allegations “factually incorrect.”

But the company did agree to a settlement, the terms of which include barring minors from using the app.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, for her take on this week’s tech news.

