My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Bytes: Week in Review — FTC’s latest tech crackdown, Trump’s pro-crypto campaign and Threads turns a year old
Jul 12, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Rosie Hughes

Bytes: Week in Review — FTC’s latest tech crackdown, Trump’s pro-crypto campaign and Threads turns a year old

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Natasha Mascarenhas at The Information joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino for this week's Tech Bytes: Week in Review

The Republican Party officially adopted former President Donald Trump’s 2024 platform this week. The GOP is now taking a friendly approach to cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, with plans to roll back regulation of both.

Plus, Meta’s Threads platform celebrates its one-year anniversary this month. The social media app once called the Twitter killer — now X killer — says it has amassed 175 million users. But has it really broken through?

But first, the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on the popular anonymous messaging app NGL. The commission accused the app’s parent company of tricking customers, exaggerating its ability to use AI to stop cyberbullying and violating children’s privacy laws.

NGL, which was the most downloaded product on the Apple App Store in 2022, called the allegations “factually incorrect.”

But the company did agree to a settlement, the terms of which include barring minors from using the app.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, for her take on this week’s tech news.

More on everything we talked about

F.T.C. Bars Anonymous Messaging App From Serving Users Under Age 18” from The New York Times  

In a first, federal regulators ban messaging app from hosting minors” from The Washington Post 

FTC Order Will Ban NGL Labs and its Founders from Offering Anonymous Messaging Apps to Kids Under 18 and Halt Deceptive Claims Around AI Content Moderation from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission  

NGL Response to FTC Settlement from NGL

Tech winners from Trump’s 2024 platform: crypto, AI and Elon Musk” from The Washington Post  

Crypto is Trump’s new weapon against Biden” from Politico  

U.S. Election Is Crypto’s Make-or-Break Moment” from The Information

Meta’s Threads is thriving one year in, but X is still in the fight” from The Verge  

Elon Musk Proposes ‘Cage Match’ With Mark Zuckerberg” from The New York Times 

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:07 AM PDT
1:05
7:58 AM PDT
9:56
3:04 AM PDT
12:53
4:13 PM PDT
26:50
3:56 PM PDT
22:28
Jul 10, 2024
15:48
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
My Analog Life
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records