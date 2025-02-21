Adventures in HousingEconomic PulseUnlocking The GatesI've Always Wondered ...

Bytes: Week in Review — deep cuts at AI agency, DOGE sued again and pulling the plug on the Ai Pin
Feb 21, 2025
Stephanie Hughes and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — deep cuts at AI agency, DOGE sued again and pulling the plug on the Ai Pin

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, joins Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes for "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

Another lawsuit hits the Department of Government Efficiency, filed by privacy rights advocates concerned about Americans’ personal data. And another wearable — the Ai Pin — bites the dust.

But first, federal government layoffs continue, including, reportedly, at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, which is part of the Commerce Department. This is a federal laboratory that’s been around since 1901 whose mission is to promote innovation and competition. And part of its work is to help create standards for new technology, like artificial intelligence.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to break down these stories. Curi recently reported that NIST is expected to fire about 500 workers. But what does NIST do, exactly?

Everything we talked about

Scoop: NIST prepares to cut AI Safety Institute, CHIPS staff” from Axios

DOGE dismantles privacy amid congressional inaction” from Axios

HP to Buy Parts of Humane, Maker of the Ai Pin, for $116 Million” from The New York Times

This is the Humane Ai Pin” from Humane

Why the Ai Pin fell flat” from “Marketplace Tech”

