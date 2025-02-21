Bytes: Week in Review — deep cuts at AI agency, DOGE sued again and pulling the plug on the Ai Pin

Another lawsuit hits the Department of Government Efficiency, filed by privacy rights advocates concerned about Americans’ personal data. And another wearable — the Ai Pin — bites the dust.

But first, federal government layoffs continue, including, reportedly, at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, which is part of the Commerce Department. This is a federal laboratory that’s been around since 1901 whose mission is to promote innovation and competition. And part of its work is to help create standards for new technology, like artificial intelligence.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to break down these stories. Curi recently reported that NIST is expected to fire about 500 workers. But what does NIST do, exactly?

