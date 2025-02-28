Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Bytes: Week in Review — Apple’s huge investment, Nvidia’s strong earnings and Bybit hack batters bitcoin
Feb 28, 2025
Stephanie Hughes and Daniel Shin

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, joins Marketplace's Stephanie Hughes for this week's "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

On this week’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” the chip powerhouse Nvidia saw its revenue soar last quarter, showing that the AI boom is still booming.

Plus, it was a bumpy week for bitcoin after the crypto exchange Bybit lost almost $1.5 billion of digital assets in a hack. But first, Apple announced this week that it’s spending $500 billion to expand manufacturing and create jobs in the U.S.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, about what the investment could do for American tech manufacturing and more.

More on everything we talked about

“Apple will spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years” from Apple

“Apple plans $500 billion in US investment, 20,000 research jobs in next four years” from Reuters

“Nvidia tops earnings expectations on revenue and profit” from Axios

“Nvidia’s Bumper Sales Show AI Bonanza’s Strength” from The Wall Street Journal

“Crypto exchange Bybit says it fully replenished reserves after record $1.5 billion hack” from CNBC

“Bitcoin drops below $90,000 as global jitters combine with Bybit hack” from Reuters

“Hacked crypto exchange Bybit offers $140M bounty to trace stolen funds” from TechCrunch

