Bytes: Week in Review — Apple’s huge investment, Nvidia’s strong earnings and Bybit hack batters bitcoin

On this week’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” the chip powerhouse Nvidia saw its revenue soar last quarter, showing that the AI boom is still booming.

Plus, it was a bumpy week for bitcoin after the crypto exchange Bybit lost almost $1.5 billion of digital assets in a hack. But first, Apple announced this week that it’s spending $500 billion to expand manufacturing and create jobs in the U.S.

Marketplace’s Stephanie Hughes spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, about what the investment could do for American tech manufacturing and more.

