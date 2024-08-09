Bytes: Week in Review — An AI bubble, Olympians’ mental health and controversial ads

On today’s show: Olympians have taken to social media to celebrate, sometimes to trash talk, but also to discuss their mental health. And Google pulled a controversial Olympics ad featuring its Gemini artificial intelligence tool.

But first, what the stock market sell-off could be saying about the AI boom. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino discusses all of this with Christina Farr, author of the health tech newsletter “Second Opinion,” who says there’s growing chatter that AI has gotten a bit overinflated.

Everything we talked about

“The Snoop Olympics: Paris proving a boon to NBC after interest waned in Tokyo and Beijing Games” from the Associated Press

“Nvidia Stock Falls 6.3% to $2.5 Trillion, CEO Jensen Huang Loses $6 Billion” from TradingView

“Is there an AI bubble — and is it about to pop?” from Vox

“Athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics Are Championing Their Mental Health” from Teen Vogue

“Simone Biles’ withdrawal reminds us that she’s human – and still very much the GOAT” from CNN

“Charted: Mental health market surges” from Axios

“Google pulls Gemini AI ad from Olympics after backlash” from The Verge

“Why Apple’s iPad Ad Fell Flat: Company Failed to Understand It Conjured Fears of ‘Tech Kind of Destroying Humanity’” from Variety