Bytes: Week in Review — An AI bubble, Olympians’ mental health and controversial ads
Aug 9, 2024
Meghan McCarty Carino and Jesús Alvarado

Bytes: Week in Review — An AI bubble, Olympians' mental health and controversial ads

Christina Farr, author of the health tech newsletter “Second Opinion,” joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.

On today’s show: Olympians have taken to social media to celebrate, sometimes to trash talk, but also to discuss their mental health. And Google pulled a controversial Olympics ad featuring its Gemini artificial intelligence tool.

But first, what the stock market sell-off could be saying about the AI boom. Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino discusses all of this with Christina Farr, author of the health tech newsletter “Second Opinion,” who says there’s growing chatter that AI has gotten a bit overinflated.

Everything we talked about

The Snoop Olympics: Paris proving a boon to NBC after interest waned in Tokyo and Beijing Games” from the Associated Press

Nvidia Stock Falls 6.3% to $2.5 Trillion, CEO Jensen Huang Loses $6 Billion” from TradingView

Is there an AI bubble — and is it about to pop?” from Vox

Athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics Are Championing Their Mental Health” from Teen Vogue

Simone Biles’ withdrawal reminds us that she’s human – and still very much the GOAT” from CNN

Charted: Mental health market surges” from Axios

Google pulls Gemini AI ad from Olympics after backlash” from The Verge

Why Apple’s iPad Ad Fell Flat: Company Failed to Understand It Conjured Fears of ‘Tech Kind of Destroying Humanity’” from Variety

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

