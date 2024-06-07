A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Bytes: Week in Review – AI whistleblowers, Facebook’s future, and meme stock backlash
Jun 7, 2024
Lily Jamali and Rosie Hughes

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Natasha Mascarenhas at The Information joins Marketplace's Lily Jamali for this week's Tech Bytes: Week in Review

It’s cornered the market for boomers. Now, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta hopes to make Facebook once again a favorite social media app for young adults. As the platform celebrates its 20th birthday this year, it’s hoping an AI-filled facelift can bring more success over the next 20 years.

Plus, the Wall Street Journal reports E*Trade is considering whether to give the boot to user Roaring Kitty, also known as Keith Gill, who helped ignite the 2021 meme stock craze. In case you missed it, yes, the craze is back.

But first, there’s yet another open letter on AI. This week’s whistleblower letter comes from more than a dozen current and former employees at major AI companies. They warn of the risks posed by the technology being developed.

Marketplace’s Lily Jamali is joined by Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, for her take on this week’s tech news.

More on everything we talked about

AI employees warn of technology’s dangers, call for sweeping company changes” from The Washington Post  

OpenAI Employees Warn of a Culture of Risk and Retaliation” from WIRED  

ChatGPT can talk, but OpenAI employees sure can’t” from Vox

Facebook has a plan to win over Gen Z. Don’t laugh” from Business Insider  

“’Not your mom’s Facebook:’ Inside Meta’s plan to win back the youth” from Axios 

E*Trade considers kicking meme-stock leader Keith Gill off platform” from The Wall Street Journal

“US government charges 8 social media influencers over alleged pump-and-dump scheme” from CNN

Massachusetts regulator probes ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ GameStop trades” from Reuters

The team

Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Daniel Shin Producer
Jesús Alvarado Associate Producer
Rosie Hughes Assistant Producer

