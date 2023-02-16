Black investors hit harder by crypto market slowdown

The last year has been tough for cryptocurrencies, between the parade of scandals and the sinking valuations. There’s evidence that Black investors may be getting hit especially hard.

“Marketplace” host and senior correspondent Kimberly Adams has been looking into this. She’s observed that crypto markets have disproportionately drawn in Black investors in recent years.

According to the 2022 Ariel-Schwab Black Investor Survey, a quarter of Black Americans owned crypto last year, compared to 15% of white investors.

This feature originally aired on "Marketplace" on Feb. 3.

Kimberly noted the amount of crypto marketing specifically targeting Black consumers with ads featuring LeBron James and Spike Lee.

