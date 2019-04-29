Who protects you from making a bad purchase... on your smart speaker?

April 29, 2019

When we talk about the internet of things and a house full of smart speakers and fridges and TVs, we focus a lot on privacy concerns. But these devices are also for shopping, and that means commerce concerns. Think of smart devices in your home kind of like an army of door-to-door salesmen offering encyclopedias or vacuum cleaners. In the 1970s, the Federal Trade Commission created new rules to deal with door-to-door sales. And some experts have said that's a good model for how to regulate a future filled with smart shopping and potentially dumb decisions.