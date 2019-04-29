DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

Who protects you from making a bad purchase... on your smart speaker?

April 29, 2019

When we talk about the internet of things and a house full of smart speakers and fridges and TVs, we focus a lot on privacy concerns. But these devices are also for shopping, and that means commerce concerns. Think of smart devices in your home kind of like an army of door-to-door salesmen offering encyclopedias or vacuum cleaners. In the 1970s, the Federal Trade Commission created new rules to deal with door-to-door sales. And some experts have said that's a good model for how to regulate a future filled with smart shopping and potentially dumb decisions. Today's show is sponsored by Ultimate Storage, WordPress and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
Browse the Show