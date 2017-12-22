12/22/2017: Let's make a push for longer-lasting electronics

Apple announced this week that it intentionally slows down the speed of older phones in order to preserve their batteries. It’s something people had suspected for years, and it made us wonder: Why doesn’t Apple just make it easier to replace the battery in your phone? As part of a new segment called Quality Assurance, Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about it with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at the digital news site Axios.