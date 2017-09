09/27/2017: Why language matters in closing the diversity gap

The tech industry has a diversity problem. Silicon Valley has had a wave of sexual harassment scandals in recent months. And only 18 percent of computer graduates nationwide are women. But at Harvey Mudd College, women make up half of all computer grads. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks to Harvey Mudd President Maria Klawe about how we got here and what we need to do to close the diversity gap.