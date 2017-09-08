09/08/2017: What budget cuts would mean for predicting severe weather

Hurricane Irma is a Category 5 storm that made landfall in the Caribbean this week and may hit Florida this weekend. The National Weather Service uses National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite images to get a sense of how strong the storm is and where it’s going. However, the Trump administration is proposing budget cuts to those agencies. We discuss the critical images NOAA is capturing and what would happen if meteorologists received degraded satellite imagery.