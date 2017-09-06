09/06/2017: William Gibson on the collision of tech, money and access

One topic we're going to be examining on this show is who has access to life-changing technology — and who doesn't. We're calling this series “Evenly Distributed.” That's from a quote by the legendary science fiction writer William Gibson, the author of books including "Neuromancer" and "The Peripheral." The quote is: “The future is already here. It's just not very evenly distributed.” To kick off the series, we talk with William Gibson about the intersection of tech, money and access.