08/30/2017: Texting 911 for help

In the event of a natural disaster, sometimes a text can be one of the best ways to reach out for help. On today's show, we'll chat with Trey Forgety from the National Emergency Number Association about the future of emergency dispatch technology. Afterwards, The Verge's Adi Robertson joins us to discuss Google's new ARCore platform, which will allow you to build augmented reality apps and experiences into smartphones without the need to use extra hardware.